42 irregularities reported during HSC English exam across Maha

PUNE: Even as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has rolled out extensive measures to curb cheating during the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, a total 42 cases of irregularities were reported across all divisions of the state during the English examination held on the first day on February 10, 2026. 42 cases of irregularities were reported across all divisions of Maharashtra during the HSC English examination held on the first day on February 10. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

According to the MSBSHSE, the Amravati division recorded the highest number of irregularities at 22; followed by Pune at 10; Nashik at 4; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 3; Latur at 2; and Nagpur at 1. The Mumbai, Kolhapur and Konkan divisions reported zero such cases.

Acting chairman Nandkumar Bedse told Hindustan Times, “The board detected 42 cases of irregularities across all divisions of Maharashtra during today’s English paper. The candidates involved will be called for hearings, and action will be taken in due course. In the meantime, they will be permitted to appear for the next scheduled examination.”

Students caught copying will face disciplinary action as per the board regulations, and their answer sheets may be cancelled. The board has emphasised that these measures are part of a wider effort to ensure smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

The board had earlier stated that it has deployed 271 flying squads, upgraded CCTV coverage to 94% of the examination centres, and reshuffled staff at centres without CCTV surveillance among other measures to ensure that board exams remain copy-free. Additional vigilance is being maintained by examination centre in-charges and video monitoring teams, and strict action is being taken at all examination centres. The HSC examinations will continue till March 18, and the board has urged all students to appear honestly and uphold the integrity of the exams.