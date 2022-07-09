44% rain deficit in Pune city so far, says IMD
Pune city still has a deficit of 82.8 mm. So far normal rainfall reported in the city was 104.1 mm whereas normal rainfall is 186.9 mm, said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Pune city has reported a 44.38 per cent rain deficit between June 1 till July 8.
On Friday, till 5:30 pm Shivajinagar reported 3.1 millimetres, Pashan reported 4 mm, Lohegaon reported 1.2 mm, Chinchwad reported 1.5 mm, Lavale reported 5 mm and Magarpatta reported 2.5 mm rainfall.
“IMD has also issued a red alert for ghat regions around Pune till July 12. Pune has reported intense spells during daytime and nighttime. In and around Pune, there is moderate rain with isolated heavy rains even and ghats may experience very heavy rainfall on July 9 as well. After that the district has an orange alert for the next few days,” said Kashyapi.
IMD extended its red alert to central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa for July 9 for heavy rainfall activity that is likely to remain continuous. For Pune city, IMD has forecasted moderate rainfall till July 9 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in ghat regions.
Kashyapi added that the monsoon has been active over Maharashtra.
“We are seeing strong westerly winds from the Arabian sea. There is a presence of the Shear zone which will continue till July 9. And there is also a strong offshore trough over the Arabian sea and off the Maharashtra-Goa coast. One more upper air cyclonic circulation from Odisha is likely to approach Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha which is making the monsoon vigorous,” said Kashyapi.
For July, the Pune district has reported 96 per cent excess rainfall. According to IMD, actual rainfall reported during this time was 150.2 mm whereas the normal rainfall is 76.6 mm.
