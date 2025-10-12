4.44 lakh children immunised for MR during special campaign

The state government has immunised a total of 4,44,606 children for Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination during its special immunisation campaign launched last month. The mop-up round for MR immunisation was conducted between October 1 and October 10. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The special MR vaccination campaign was conducted across all aided and unaided ashram schools between September 15 and 30. The mop-up round for MR immunisation was conducted between October 1 and October 10.

According to official data provided by the public health department, the highest number of children, 54,656, were vaccinated in Nashik district, followed by 52,293 in Nandurbar and 33,732 in Palghar, respectively. Besides, 8,472 children were vaccinated in Pune district, which includes 549 children from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 251 children from Pune city.

The decision was taken after a measles outbreak was reported in Jalgaon, Nashik, and Dhule districts.

While routine immunisation targets children up to five years of age, the special campaign included children aged 5 to 15 years, extended to cover older children in schools. Children in this age group were given an additional MR vaccine dose, regardless of previous vaccination status, to enhance immunity, said the officials.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director, state family welfare bureau, said the campaign was conducted with the support of the education, minority, tribal, and women and child development departments.

“Children aged between 5 years to 15 years from ashram schools were immunised for MR across the state. The immunisation campaign was held to protect the vulnerable population, which also helps develop herd immunity in the community,” he said.

Measles is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable disease caused by a virus. The symptoms include high fever, rash, cough, and red eyes. It can also lead to life-threatening complications, like brain inflammation and pneumonia. Vaccination is the best way to prevent measles.