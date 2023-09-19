46 per cent work of Pune Metro Line 3 complete

Work on the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) metro project, which will connect the IT hub of Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar, is progressing rapidly. Of the 923 pillars planned on the 23.3-km stretch, 715 pillars have been installed. The 715th pillar of the metro was installed on Ganeshkhind Road near Krishi Mahavidyalaya Chowk recently. (HT PHOTO)

Till date, the metro work has reached 46 per cent completion, said officials.

Pune Metro Line 3 is an elevated rail project connecting Hinjewadi to central part of Shivajinagar. It is being implemented through public-private partnerships. PMRDA has awarded the project to a consortium comprising Tata Group’s Trill Urban Transport Private Limited (TUTPL) and Siemens Project Ventures. The project will be developed and operated by Pune IT City Metro Ra Limited, a special purpose company, for 35 years on a build, operate, and transfer basis.

Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer, Pune Metro Line 3, said, “Pillar construction, pile cap work for Pune Metro Line 3 has also reached its final stage. Pillars on this line are 2,000 mm in diameter and constructed in accordance with the design parameters of the metro rail system.”

Rinaj Pathan, chief superintendent engineer, PMRDA said, “Approximately 46 per cent of the overall work has been completed.”

The 715th pillar of the metro was installed on Ganeshkhind Road near Krishi Mahavidyalaya Chowk on Thursday. Interestingly, after casting the first pillar on Ganeshkhind Road in April last year, the milestone of 700 pillars has been crossed in 17 months.

According to PMRDA officials, the ambitious double-decker flyover featuring the metro on top and a vehicle bridge below was initially slated for completion by November of the following year. However, efforts are on to finish the project three months ahead of deadline.

The project agreement was signed on September 21, 2019, with the intention of commencing operations by March 2023. However, due to delays in acquiring land for the project, the agency responsible for its execution was only appointed on November 25, 2021. Hence, the revised deadline for project completion and operations is March 2025.