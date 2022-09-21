497 tree fall incidents from June to August reported in Pune

Despite the growing green cover, as many as 497 tree felling incidents have been reported in only three months from June to August. Covering the tree base with paver blocks and concretisation around the tree area covering roots are the main reasons of rising tree fall incidents, according to a study by PMC environment department.

PMC environment cell in charge Mangesh Dighe said, “The PMC is paying keen attention towards the issue under urban street programme and as part of the policy, the trunk area at the base will not be concretised and an empty space sufficient for the plant to grow would be left, which will lead to percolation of water deep into area around the tree. The step is being undertaken to make life safe for the citizen and prevent the rising number of tree falling incidents in the city.”

The PMC tree department revealed that many of the old trees do not have cement concrete foundation. Over the years the phenomenal growth of the suburbs and rise in concrete jungles led to the rise of increasing nature of cement concretisation of the road sides including installation of paver blocks for the beautification process. The cement blocks impact the trunk leading to decay of the interiors which makes the tree susceptible to fall during monsoon and strong winds.

According to the PMC tree department, the unscientific cutting of tree branches from only one side had also compounded the problem with the tree growing in one direction leading to their easy uprooting due to strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Past incidents

On August 22, a 30-feet tree fell at SP college killing a gardener and injuring three others in the incident. On August 8, two persons on a two-wheeler were killed after a tree fell on them on Pune-Nasik road in Bhosari

Tree falling incidents have emerged as life threatening for motorists.