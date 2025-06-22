Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
5 students achieve 100 percentile in Law CET exams

ByKimaya Boralkar
Jun 22, 2025 09:04 AM IST

पुणे: राज्य के पांच छात्रों ने लॉ CET में 100 पर्सेंटाइल स्कोर किया। कुल 94,506 छात्रों ने पंजीकरण कराया, 74,621 ने परीक्षा दी।

PUNE Five students from the state scored 100 percentile in Law three years Common Entrance Test (CET) result which was declared on Friday.

Five students from Maharashtra scored 100 percentile in CET Law result declared on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Five students from Maharashtra scored 100 percentile in CET Law result declared on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Ganesh Choudhar, Somanath Suman Ramayan Sudhanshu, Shrihari Manjunath Prabhu, Swapnil Singh, and Tanmay Chindaliya scored 100 percentile.

A total of 94,506 students had registered for the exam across the state, out of which 74,621 students appeared for the exam.

Among the students who appeared for the exam, 49,406 were male and 25,213 were female. Additionally, two students identified as transgender.

