5 women killed, 2 injured after being hit by truck in Solapur

Five women were killed and two others injured after they were run over by a speeding truck in Solapur district on Tuesday. According to the Solapur rural police, the accident took place in Bandgarwadi village on the Pandharpur-Atpadi Road around 3.45 pm. According to the police, the deceased are residents of Katphal village in Baramati taluka of Pune District. Five women died on the spot, while two victims are in critical condition and currently recuperating at a hospital in Pandharpur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victims, all farm workers, were waiting for a state transport bus when a speeding truck rammed into them. Locals present at the spot rushed to their rescue after hearing the women’s screams and informed the Sangola police station about the accident.

Five women died on the spot, while two victims are in critical condition and currently recuperating at a hospital in Pandharpur. The villagers caught the truck driver, beat him up and handed him over to the police. A large crowd gathered at the spot and protested against the incident. The rural policemen from Sangola police station dispersed the crowd and assured them that strict legal action would be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, the truck driver has also been admitted to hospital as he sustained injuries in the attack by the locals.

Sangola Police Station Incharge Bhimrao Khandale visited the accident spot and said, “All the deceased were farm labourers and were waiting for the state transport bus when they were suddenly hit by a speeding truck whose driver lost control over the wheels. The driver was physically assaulted by the mob and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. So far, five women have died and two others are reported to be injured. Further investigation is on in the case,” he said.