Home / Cities / Pune News / 5 women killed, 6 injured in hit-and-run on Pune-Nashik highway

5 women killed, 6 injured in hit-and-run on Pune-Nashik highway

pune news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 03:07 PM IST

While two women were killed on the spot, three died in the hospital later during medical treatment, said deputy superintendent of police (Khed Division) Sudarshan Patil.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

At least five women were killed and six more were critically injured in a hit-and-run case which took place on the Pune-Nashik highway near Rajgurunagar in Maharashtra on Monday night, police said.

Police said a group of 12-15 women on Tuesday were on their way to Shiroli village near Rajgurunagar and at around 11:00pm on the Pune-Nashik highway, a white SUV hit them and fled from the spot while they were crossing the road.

Also Read: Bihar: 2 dead, 5 injured after SUV crashes into under-construction bridge

While two women were killed on the spot, three died in the hospital later during medical treatment, said deputy superintendent of police (Khed Division) Sudarshan Patil.

“An unknown white-coloured overspeeding vehicle hit a group of women who were crossing the road and ran away from the spot. In this accident, five women were killed and six were injured,’’ the DSP said.

He said that an investigation into the matter has been launched and the police team are trying to trace the SUV which was seen heading towards Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out