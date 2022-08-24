50% of “missing link” on Expressway completed: MSRDC
The work on the 19km stretch, cited as a “missing link” of the expressway, was chasing an early deadline though Covid impacted the pace of work
Soon the “missing link” road connecting Khopoli exit of the Pune-Mumbai expressway on the Yashwantrao Chavan expressway and the Sinhgad Institute, Lonavla, will be a reality, as the work has been expedited by MSRDC to meet the September 23, 2023 deadline.
According to a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official, “About 50% of the work is complete. Work of Tunnel 1 up to 1,153 metres in length and Tunnel T2 around 7,050 metres is complete. Tunnel II passing below Lonavla lake at depth varying from 75m to 175m from the bottom of the lake is the toughest stretch as it is below the Lonavla dam.”
These tunnels cover a distance of 10.55 kms, apart from cross passage every 300 metres. There are also two viaducts of 900 metres and 650 metres, including a cable-stayed bridge, covering 1.55 kms.
MSRDC is carrying out expansion of Pune-Mumbai expressway from Khalapur toll plaza till Khopoli exit in the Bhor ghat section covering 5.86 km, by widening the road from six to eight lanes. The work on this road section is divided into two phases. In the first phase two 8-lane tunnels, 1.66km and 8.89km in length, will be constructed
“The total project comprises two tunnels, two viaducts, three bridges, one small bridge, culverts and the four plus four lane highway, which should be complete by September 2023. The “missing link” tunnel stretch begins after the Khopoli exit and with this missing link, the travel time will be reduced by 20-25 minutes,” said V Saikar, a senior official, MSRDC
Earlier last week, following the death of former legislator Vinayak Mete on the expressway, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government will consider expansion of the fourth lane on both sides of the stretch to decongest traffic.
5-year-old boy attacked by two stray dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad
A five-year-old boy playing at the Empire Square housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad city was attacked by two stray dogs on Tuesday. The victim, Aarav Shrivastav suffered bites on four places. According to the police, around 1:30 pm, Aarav accompanied by his grandmother was playing near the housing society's club house when he was attacked by the two strays. The dogs bit on his head, ear, and hand.
HT education summit: India will soon become world’s start-up capital, says Subhas Sarkar
India is home to more than 100 unicorns, which was unthinkable a decade ago, and will soon become the “world's startup capital”, Union minister of state for education, Subhas Sarkar, said at the first edition of the Hindustan Times Education Summit on Wednesday. Delivering the keynote address, Sarkar said that India has already achieved the tag of “a skilled manpower nation” and many top companies of the world are led by those educated in India.
Kirloskar Vasundhara flags off student mission at Sant Tukaram School Pashan
The Kirloskar Vasundhara Ramnadhi Restoration Foundation on Thursday flagged off its one-year student mission at the Sant Tukaram School Pashan as part of its Ram Nadi restoration mission. The mission is an initiative by Kirloskar Vasundhara along with 12 other environmental organisations. Kirloskar Vasundhara began work in 2019 and in 2020, it began its student mission.
24x7 water scheme: Bulk meters in slums to estimate usage
Though the Pune Municipal Corporation is not installing meters in slums under the 24x7 water scheme, it plans to supply water through bulk meters and assess usage in these areas. City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “To estimate water usage in slums, we will install bulk meters.” PMC officials claim that residents will get less water bill than existing ones after installation of meters.
Anxious Borivali residents on house-hunt
Mumbai “We will roam like gypsies now with our belongings, as we do not have anywhere to go,” said a resident of Trilok Kripa CHS Ltd, Daksha Shah, in Borivali (east). The R-central ward sent notices to eight buildings in Borivali, asking residents to vacate their homes in seven days, after the structures were declared dangerous. This was in the aftermath of the collapse of Geetanjali CHS last week. Each flat approximately measures 520sqft.
