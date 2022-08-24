50% of “missing link” on Expressway completed: MSRDC

Soon the “missing link” road connecting Khopoli exit of the Pune-Mumbai expressway on the Yashwantrao Chavan expressway and the Sinhgad Institute, Lonavla, will be a reality, as the work has been expedited by MSRDC to meet the September 23, 2023 deadline.

According to a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official, “About 50% of the work is complete. Work of Tunnel 1 up to 1,153 metres in length and Tunnel T2 around 7,050 metres is complete. Tunnel II passing below Lonavla lake at depth varying from 75m to 175m from the bottom of the lake is the toughest stretch as it is below the Lonavla dam.”

The work on the 19km stretch, cited as a “missing link” of the expressway, was chasing an early deadline though Covid impacted the pace of work.

These tunnels cover a distance of 10.55 kms, apart from cross passage every 300 metres. There are also two viaducts of 900 metres and 650 metres, including a cable-stayed bridge, covering 1.55 kms.

MSRDC is carrying out expansion of Pune-Mumbai expressway from Khalapur toll plaza till Khopoli exit in the Bhor ghat section covering 5.86 km, by widening the road from six to eight lanes. The work on this road section is divided into two phases. In the first phase two 8-lane tunnels, 1.66km and 8.89km in length, will be constructed

“The total project comprises two tunnels, two viaducts, three bridges, one small bridge, culverts and the four plus four lane highway, which should be complete by September 2023. The “missing link” tunnel stretch begins after the Khopoli exit and with this missing link, the travel time will be reduced by 20-25 minutes,” said V Saikar, a senior official, MSRDC

Earlier last week, following the death of former legislator Vinayak Mete on the expressway, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government will consider expansion of the fourth lane on both sides of the stretch to decongest traffic.