Is Steam shutting down? Here’s what’s really happening with Valve’s gaming platform

No, Steam is not shutting down. There has been no announcement from Valve saying that the gaming platform is closing. Recent searches about Steam shutting down have sparked confusion, mainly because some smaller Steam services, including Steam for Chromebook, have been discontinued. Here’s what is really happening. Steam is not shutting down. (Steam)

What is actually happening at Valve right now The real news is close to the opposite of a shutdown, Valve is in the middle of its biggest hardware expansion ever, according to Indie for games. August 24, 2026 marked Valve's 30th anniversary, since the company was founded on that date in 1996 by Gabe Newell and Mike Harrington. Anniversaries tend to bring a wave of retrospective posts, which can be easily misread at a glance.

The Steam Machine console started shipping on June 30, 2026. The Steam Frame VR headset is set to launch sometime in summer 2026, its hardware has already cleared US customs, and it got FCC approval on July 29 and company planning to close its main gaming platform would be unlikely to launch new hardware.

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The real shutdowns that get misread Most of the confusion comes from Valve ending or changing specific services.

One example is Steam for Chromebooks. After nearly three years in beta, Google ended the program on January 1, 2026.

The message shown to users said, "The Steam for Chromebook Beta program will conclude on January 1st, 2026. After this date, games installed as part of the Beta will no longer be available to play on your device," per PCMag.

The beta launched in November 2022. Google initially expanded it to more devices, but updates had slowed in recent times.

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"We appreciate your participation in and contribution to learnings from the beta program, which will inform the future of Chromebook gaming," although it did not explain what comes next.

And this was the shutdown of a specific beta program on Chromebooks, not Steam itself.

Steam had a service disruption on August 3, 2026, affecting logins, the store, the Community, and the Web API, according to Indie for games. Outages like this often trigger shutdown speculation.