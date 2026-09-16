Vipraj Nigam: From Barabanki grounds to Asian Games stage

Vipraj Nigam, a 22-year-old leg-spin all-rounder from Barabanki, has earned his maiden call-up to Team India for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, replacing the injured mystery spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy. Vipraj Nigam in action during a UPT20 League match in Lucknow recently. (Sourced)

His selection marks the culmination of years of hard work in domestic cricket and a breakthrough IPL career with Delhi Capitals.

Chakaravarthy’s side strain, sustained during the opening T20I against Afghanistan last week, ruled him out indefinitely from the Asian Games, triggering a three-way race between experienced options Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, and the relatively lesser-known Nigam. Ultimately, the selectors opted for Nigam, valuing his youthful exuberance, lower-order hitting ability, and recent exposure to high-pressure environments.

“It’s like a dream come true for me,” Nigam said after his selection on Wednesday. “It was my dream to sport the Team India jersey and now it’s going to be fulfilled in Japan. I will try to give my best as winning the gold medal is the biggest target for me too.”

Nigam has been a regular face in Uttar Pradesh’s domestic setup across formats, establishing himself as one of the state’s premier bowling talents. His consistency in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League has been particularly noteworthy—he has featured in all four seasons of the tournament, emerging as one of its top wicket-takers with 55 scalps in 44 matches.

In first-class cricket, he has played six matches, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 37.05, with best figures of 6/157 in an innings. His List A record is equally impressive: 26 wickets in 21 games at an economy of 5.63, including a four-wicket haul. These performances earned him recognition beyond state lines and paved the way for his IPL breakthrough.

Nigam’s IPL journey began when Delhi Capitals identified him as a leg-spinning all-rounder. Across 19 IPL matches, he has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of around 8.5, with best figures of 2/18.

His batting has arguably drawn more attention. In the IPL, he has scored 157 runs at a staggering strike rate of approximately 176, showcasing clean hitting and composure under pressure.

Nigam’s rise accelerated in 2026 when he was invited to join India’s Test squad in Sri Lanka as a net bowler. Indian batters specifically sought his expertise to prepare for leg-spin, acknowledging his variations and control.

He also featured for India A, where his lower-order batting impressed selectors during the Sri Lanka tour in June-July. In a recent India A fixture against Sri Lanka A, he claimed 3/60, underlining his readiness for international competition.

“It’s a great opportunity for Vipraj and I am sure that he will do wonders with both his bowling and batting in the Asian Games,” his coach Sarwar Nawab said.