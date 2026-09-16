Pakistan asks AHF to move Asian Champions Trophy from India, seeks neutral venue for all its matches
Pakistan has asked the AHF to move the 2026 Asian Champions Trophy from India or stage its matches at a neutral venue, while remaining ready to face India.
Pakistan have formally asked the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to relocate the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy from India or move all of their matches to a neutral venue, citing the “sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions” between the two countries. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani confirmed the move in an official statement, making it clear that the federation remains willing to participate in the tournament and face India but does not want its team to play its matches in the country under the present circumstances.
“The Pakistan Hockey Federation has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 tournament or shift all of Pakistan's matches to a neutral venue,” Wani said. “This decision has been made in light of the current sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions between Pakistan and India, ensuring a safe, dignified, and conducive environment for our national players and officials.”
The development comes just days after Punjab was confirmed as host of the tournament, scheduled from October 27 to November 5. Jalandhar is set to stage the league phase before the competition moves to Mohali for the semi-finals and final. India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet in Jalandhar on November 1, coinciding with Punjab Day. Two days back, the Punjab Chief Minister confirmed that Pakistan will be visiting India, “There is no problem in multi-national tournaments. Maybe individual series (India and Pakistan) cannot take place. ”
Pakistan insists it is ready to face India
Importantly, the PHF has stopped short of withdrawing from the tournament or refusing to play against India. Wani stressed that Pakistan remained committed to competing in the Asian Champions Trophy and sought to separate its security concerns from the sporting rivalry.
“Pakistan remains fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the global promotion of hockey. We are prepared to play against all FIH member nations, including India, and stand firmly by the principle of keeping sports separate from politics,” he said. “We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will favorably consider our honorable proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation.”
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The tournament is currently scheduled to feature defending champions India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and South Korea. Pakistan’s request, however, has now placed uncertainty over the marquee India-Pakistan encounter unless an arrangement acceptable to the PHF and AHF can be reached. Pakistan had also withdrawn from the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup staged in Chennai and Madurai in 2025, with Oman subsequently added to the tournament in their place. The AHF has yet to publicly announce whether Pakistan’s latest request for a neutral venue will be accepted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More