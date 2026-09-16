Pakistan asks AHF to move Asian Champions Trophy from India, seeks neutral venue for all its matches

Pakistan have formally asked the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to relocate the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy from India or move all of their matches to a neutral venue, citing the “sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions” between the two countries. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani confirmed the move in an official statement, making it clear that the federation remains willing to participate in the tournament and face India but does not want its team to play its matches in the country under the present circumstances. Pakistan has denied playing in India. (X Images)

“The Pakistan Hockey Federation has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 tournament or shift all of Pakistan's matches to a neutral venue,” Wani said. “This decision has been made in light of the current sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions between Pakistan and India, ensuring a safe, dignified, and conducive environment for our national players and officials.”

The development comes just days after Punjab was confirmed as host of the tournament, scheduled from October 27 to November 5. Jalandhar is set to stage the league phase before the competition moves to Mohali for the semi-finals and final. India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet in Jalandhar on November 1, coinciding with Punjab Day. Two days back, the Punjab Chief Minister confirmed that Pakistan will be visiting India, “There is no problem in multi-national tournaments. Maybe individual series (India and Pakistan) cannot take place. ”

Pakistan insists it is ready to face India Importantly, the PHF has stopped short of withdrawing from the tournament or refusing to play against India. Wani stressed that Pakistan remained committed to competing in the Asian Champions Trophy and sought to separate its security concerns from the sporting rivalry.

“Pakistan remains fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the global promotion of hockey. We are prepared to play against all FIH member nations, including India, and stand firmly by the principle of keeping sports separate from politics,” he said. “We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will favorably consider our honorable proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation.”

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The tournament is currently scheduled to feature defending champions India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and South Korea. Pakistan’s request, however, has now placed uncertainty over the marquee India-Pakistan encounter unless an arrangement acceptable to the PHF and AHF can be reached. Pakistan had also withdrawn from the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup staged in Chennai and Madurai in 2025, with Oman subsequently added to the tournament in their place. The AHF has yet to publicly announce whether Pakistan’s latest request for a neutral venue will be accepted.