New multi-chapter campaign captures the feeling of pulling on the perfect pair of jeans Calvin Klein launches third chapter of Fall 2026 “Feel The Fit” denim campaign with Jung Kook of BTS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – September 16, 2026– Calvin Klein today unveils the third chapter of its Fall 2026 “Feel the Fit” denim campaign starring global brand ambassador Jung Kook of pop royalty BTS. Celebrating the confidence that comes when the fit feels right, Jung Kook brings his signature energy and style to iconic Calvin Klein denim.

“After working with Calvin Klein for so many years, I’ve come to appreciate how I feel every time I put on the brand’s jeans,” said Jung Kook. “There’s something about the fit and attitude that really resonates with me. Bringing that feeling to life through music and movement made this campaign especially fun.”

Directed by Renell Medrano, the campaign captures the moment that Jung Kook pulls on his Calvin Klein jeans, sparking a shift in energy. The sound of the zipper cues the beat, and his instinctive movement and powerful choreography bring to life how the right pair of jeans can change everything. Set to the rhythms of “My Prerogative” and “Cut the Cake,” the campaign channels Jung Kook’s effortless attitude in every frame.

For Fall 2026, Calvin Klein introduces new denim fits designed to make finding your perfect pair effortless. The 90s Straight Jean’s classic silhouette is redefined for fall in washes ranging from deep indigo to warm mid-blue, styled with light fall layers. The Baggy Jean delivers an ultra-loose fit, oversized for easy movement in a classic medium blue wash. Styled throughout the campaign, each fit expresses a different side of Calvin Klein denim.