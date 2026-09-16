School vehicles older than 15 years being taken off road in Prayagraj

To ensure the safe transportation of students and enforce compliance with prescribed safety norms, the Transport Department has launched the ‘Mission Safe Future Campaign’ across the district. The week-long special drive, which began on September 14, will continue until September 19. Mission Safe Future Campaign will continue till September 19 in Prayagraj. (File photo for representation only)

Under the campaign, school vehicles operating beyond the permitted age limit of 15 years are being seized immediately. Authorities have also warned that action will be taken not only against vehicle owners but also against the management of schools found using such vehicles.

Despite previous enforcement drives targeting unfit school vehicles, many overaged vehicles continue to operate on city roads, raising serious concerns about student safety. Acting on directives from the Transport Commissioner, officials have been instructed to take prompt action against non-compliant vehicles. So far, around nine vehicles have been seized during the campaign.

According to ARTO (Enforcement) Prayagraj SP Singh, action is being taken in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines and the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Every school bus owner is required to comply with 25 mandatory safety provisions, including the installation of CCTV cameras and GPS systems, iron safety grills outside windows, functional emergency and exit doors, and adherence to the approved passenger capacity of the vehicle. Till now around 90 per cent of buses have installed CCTV cameras and GPS.

Roughly the cost of a single unit of CCTV camera and GPS is around ₹5000, Singh said.

He said that a total of 1,966 vehicles are registered for transporting students in the district. Of these, 1,288 vehicles cater to students from classes I to XII, while the remaining vehicles are used by colleges and private universities.

Singh further stated that school buses completing the permissible 15-year fitness period will no longer be allowed to operate as school transport vehicles. Such vehicles may be used in rural areas subject to applicable regulations. Vehicles that complete 20 years of service must be disposed of as scrap and will not be permitted to ply on roads under any circumstances.

Additionally, all school vehicles must carry valid documents, including the Registration Certificate (RC), insurance papers, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, permit, and fitness certificate. Vehicles operating without valid or complete documentation will also be liable for seizure, officials said.