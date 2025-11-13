Valve drops Steam Machine, Frame VR headset and controller: Check specifications and possible price

Valve, the corporation that owns the gaming platform Steam, has announced the launch of three new gaming devices: a console, a VR headset and a controller. The three devices, set for a Spring 2026 launch, have set the console market buzzing, especially as Steam promises PC-like experience with the new set of devices. Representational image.(Steam)

The company is calling the console Steam Machine, the VR headset, Frame VR Headset and the controller, Steam Controller. It is Valve's latest foray into the console market after the not-so-popular Steam Deck that launched in 2022 for $399.

There is a lot of talk about the specifications of the new machines and the price segment in which they are expected to be available. But, as of now, Valve has not announced the prices for the three new devices.

Nonetheless, let's take a look at the discussion around prices in various gaming communities, along with the specifications of AMD's Ryzen-powered machines.

How Much Will The Steam Machine, headset and controller cost?

Valve Corporation has not officially disclosed the prices at which the three new machines will be available to buyers at launch. But, based on the specifications of the machines, gaming communities have started talking about the possible price of the devices.

Based on discussions on the community /gaming on Reddit, the devices are expected to be premium tier with high specs. Users in the community expect the VR headset to be priced around $1000 in the US, when the specs and are taken into account.

Meanwhile, the Steam Machine is expected to be priced at around $800-$1000 based on the storage option chosen - i.e. 512 GB to 2TB.

As of now, Steam has not announced if the console will be sold with the machine or separately. If sold separately, then it is expected to cost between $100 and $200, according to an estimate on Windows Central. The report estimates Steam Machines to be priced in the $650-$750 range.

Valve Corporation expects the new devices to compete with other consoles, such as Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo, which are also priced in the $600 to $900 range.

Steam Machine Specifications

Valve’s new gaming console will come in 512GB and 2TB models, optionally bundled with a Steam Controller. Powered by a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 CPU (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.8GHz) and RDNA3 GPU (28 CUs, 2.45GHz), it delivers 4K gaming at 60FPS with ray tracing and FSR, boasting over six times the power of the Steam Deck.

It includes 16GB DDR5 RAM, 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, SSD storage with microSD expansion, Wi-Fi 6E, 1Gbps Ethernet, multiple USB ports, DisplayPort and HDMI with HDR support, and runs on SteamOS with full Steam integration. A customizable LED bar and controller wake function are also included.

This story is being updated.