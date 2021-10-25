500 Royald Enfield owners fined for ‘altering’ silencers on the bikes

The Pune traffic police have taken action against 500 owners of the Royal Enfield brand of motorcycle, for altering the “silencers” on the bikes. Fines have been levied against the offenders.

The action has been taken as the bikes emerged back on the roads after Covid lockdown in Pune was eased earlier this month.

Action has been taken under Section 119 and 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, pertaining to unauthorised modifications to the vehicle, often causing a nuisance to the public.

DCP (Traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We took action against 500 such bikes with modified silencers, but during the lockdown period, no action was taken.”

DCP Srirame further added that according to the Motor Vehicle Act, any non-authorised modification to a two-wheeler is illegal.

“We will carry out special drives against all types of two- wheelers with loud silencers and police action will be taken against the accused violating the traffic and RTO rules,” he said.

The traffic branch in 2018 had conducted a special drive against modified silencers and took action against around 200 Royal Enfield motorbikes in a day.

Kondhwa resident Mallesh Naidu said, “We are seeing a number of youngsters moving in groups riding motorcycles which fire a loud noise which is extremely dangerous for senior citizens and pregnant women.”

Kothrud resident Harish Gosavi said, “The loud silencers are disturbing the neighbourhood and causing anxiety issues. The police must take action against the nuisance makers.”