5,097 e-pass applications rejected by police: Covid negative report mandatory to travel

The Pune police have rejected a total of 5,097 applications for an e-pass after a Covid-19 negative certificate was made mandatory for all applicants applying to travel out of district.

If the certificate is not attached to the application, then the permission for an e-pass is denied outright.

A digital pass cell has been commissioned at the Pune city police commissionerate where a total of 11,238 E-passes were requested until Sunday evening. Of which 3,302 passes were sanctioned, while 338 applications had expired, and 2,500 passes were pending. So far, a total of 5,097 applications have been rejected, police informed

The E-pass facility has been introduced in all districts of Maharashtra since April 23. In exceptional circumstances, permission is given only when a close family member has died, and the person wants to attend the funeral. In such a case, people are given an E-pass even if they do not have a Covid-19 negative certificate.

DCP (Crime) Shrinavas Ghadge said, “It is mandatory to submit the Covid-19 negative certificate for all to receive a digital E-pass. Without this, the application will not be accepted, this must be noted.”

According to the guidelines, people who belong to essential services do not need a digital pass for traveling inside the city. However, they need to carry their identity card with them and show them when asked at checkpoints.

Digital passes are being issued for people traveling to another district for attending a funeral of a close relative, serious illness, marriage, or for a medical reason. However, the necessary documents need to be submitted online.

For the marriage ceremony, the pass will be given to the bride, groom, their parents, siblings, uncle and aunt but a wedding card needs to be attached to the application mandatorily.

No permission for travel will be given for commercial purposes. Passengers traveling by a plane will be given a digital pass.

Meanwhile, citizens have welcomed the process and said that at least there is a legal path to getting an E-pass which will will resolve many teething issues.

Total application for E-Pass: 11,237

Application granted – 3,302

Expired applications – 336

Pending applications – 2,500

Rejected applications – 5049