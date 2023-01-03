57 test positive for measles in PMC

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department, 57 new cases of measles have been reported within the city limits thus far. Along with measles, four cases of rubella have been confirmed within the city limits.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Rubella is a contagious viral infection that can be prevented with a vaccine and is distinguished by a distinctive red rash. Measles, on the other hand, is caused by a virus in the paramyxovirus family and is typically spread through direct contact and the air.

Speaking about the cases, Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer at the PMC’s health department, stated that the number of cases in the PMC areas have gone up.

“In the city limits, there are 57 measles cases and four rubella cases. There are 225 possible cases. A total of 61 samples sent for testing were positive, including measles and rubella cases. And the results of 287 are still pending,” Dr Deokar added.

He also stated that cases have been reported in Hadapsar, Bibewadi, Bhavani Peth and Wanwadi.

“We have identified children who have not received Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccines. And even those whose nutritional status is deficient. To improve their health, we are giving them vaccinations as well as vitamin A tablets,” said Dr Deokar.

According to Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, two outbreaks have been reported in Pune.

“New cases have been reported in Pune’s Ganesh Peth and Tadiwala Road. In Pune, there is already an outbreak in Bhavani Peth, Wanawadi, Bibwewadi, and Hadapsar “Dr Awate stated.

Since last year, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 14 measles cases, with four new cases in Pune rural.

Maharashtra had reported at least 1340 confirmed cases of measles, with over 21,283 suspected cases as of Tuesday. These cases have spread across the state to 25 districts and municipal corporations. In Maharashtra, the cases have now been reported in 173 clusters. The health department also confirmed that 25 people have died as a result of measles.