59-year-old cleric loses property, money in marriage fraud

The Kondhwa police have booked a woman from Wada in Palghar for cheating, duping a 59-year-old cleric by marrying him and falsely stating that her first husband had died. The Kondhwa police have lodged a case under relevant sections following a complaint filed by the cleric. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Aliya and the incident took place between August 2023 and December 2024. The Kondhwa police have lodged a case under relevant sections following a complaint filed by the cleric.

According to the police, the 59-year-old complainant lost money and property after his fourth marriage with the accused. A man introduced Aliya to the cleric in August 2023 claiming that she is facing financial problems after the death of her husband. However, within a year of their marriage, she is alleged to have taken control of his gold, cash, a house, and a vehicle. The complaint states that the accused left him and has apparently married a young man from Jamkhed.

After the marriage, the cleric had brought a house in Palghar where he kept his wife and returned to Pune.

“Suspicious of his wife actions, the cleric gathered information about her past and found that her previous husband, who is alive and staying in Karnataka, had filed a case against her at a local court. Later, the cleric approached the police,” said Sachin Thorat of Kondhwa police.

Police probe revealed that Aliya had been married twice before. Authorities believe Aliya may have a history of financial scams and manipulation.