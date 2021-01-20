60 more gardens to open in Pune from January 25

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will reopen 60 more public gardens from January 25, almost three months after it opened the gates of 81 gardens across the city.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the order on Wednesday.

The timings for gardens to be operational have also been increased. Gardens will be kept open from 6am-10am and 4pm to 8pm, according to the order issued by Kumar.

However, group activities like yoga sessions, laughter clubs, photo shoots, community or cultural events still remain prohibited at garden premises.

In his order, Kumar stated that gym equipment in the gardens will not be permitted to be used. “The entry for children’s below 10 years and senior citizens above 65 years is still prohibited,” the order stated.

Earlier, PMC had permitted to open 81 gardens in the city from November 1, 2020. However, there was growing demand from various citizens to open more gardens in the city.

The closure of gardens had led to crowding on hills such as Taljai at Sahakarnagar and Vetal tekdi at Kothrud in the city.

Many residents had voiced their demand citing that all other sectors, including schools and restaurants, had reopened in Pune.

The Pune civic body’s elected representatives had also raised the issue, backing the demand from citizens. Aditya Malave, corporator from Shivajinagar area, had written to PMC commissioner to reopen all the gardens in the city.

“I am happy that PMC administration has taken the decision to reopen more gardens. It will reduce the burden on existing gardens which have reopened. Timings have also been increased. Citizens will have more options now,” Malave said.