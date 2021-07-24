Home / Cities / Pune News / 60-year-old duped of 11 lakh by person posing as stock broker
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

60-year-old duped of 11 lakh by person posing as stock broker

PUNE: A 60-year-old man was duped of 11 lakh by callers who claimed to be stockbrokers in Pune
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 10:06 PM IST

PUNE: A 60-year-old man was duped of 11 lakh by callers who claimed to be stockbrokers in Pune.

The 60-year-old is a resident of Quarter Gate area of Nana Peth in Pune. He received a text message about a trading company called Excellencia Options Online Trading Company and later WhatsApp conversations from one of the alleged executives.

Through multiple transactions, he paid 11,24,434 in the name of stock investment, according to his complaint.

The man was led to believe that his investment has yielded 35 lakh in returns and the company sent text messages mentioning the same to him. Three times, the company paid him 1,12,620. However, it stopped after some time. The man then lodged a police complaint,

A case under Sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(C) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Samarth police station. Inspector (crime) Ulhas Kadam of Samarth police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.