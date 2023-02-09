61 students fall sick due to food poisoning in Pune district

As many as 61 students of Hutatma Rajguru Vidyalaya of Tribal Education Institute in Rajgurunagar, Khed Taluka fell sick due to food poisoning on Thursday. The students were admitted to a rural hospital in Chandoli after experinging stomach pain and nausea.

They ate masala rice prepared by a self-help group after which they fell sick, said officials. The rice in one of the cooking pans tasted like soap, said children.

As per the information given by Pune district administration, the school is situated near Hutatma Rajguru bridge on Bhima River. Around 215 children of Class 5 and 8 are served food here. At 1 pm on Thursday, as usual, the students were served masala rice when the incident was reported.

“As a precautionary measure, 61 students were admitted to Chandoli Rural Hospital. Medicines were given to the children and all are doing well,” said school principal Ashok Nagarkar.

Sub-divisional officer Vikrant Chavan of Khed taluka along with other senior officials rushed to the spot. “Parents demanded that a case be filed against Sanskriti Mahila Self Help Group that cooks food here,” he said.

“We have done the panchnama and samples of rice were taken and sent for inspection. While statements of students and teachers were taken. Further action will be taken after the we get the report,” said Rajkumar Kendre senior police inspector at Rajgurunagar police station.