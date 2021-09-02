62% HCWs, 67% FLWs get vaccine jab yet

While the vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) was started in January 2021 itself, the total coverage in the district so far is only 62% and 67%, respectively. Officials said that the second dose beneficiaries in these categories will be covered as the supply of vaccine gets streamlined.

Commenting on the numbers, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Hospital Board of India, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune, said that in January, HCWs faced the problem of registration.

“Registration of HCWs was abruptly stopped on January 16 and later, there was no scope to register them. Also, so many HCWs were forced to take jabs along with the general population. Hence, these numbers are not getting reflected.”

“Also, there were two new vaccines and so many people waited. As soon as the efficacy data for both the vaccines was released, many HCWs took the jab. In the beginning, HCWs were in a dilemma over which vaccine to take. There were many discussions internally. As soon as the efficacy rate was out however and vaccines were made available, HCWs took the vaccine on priority,” Dr Patil said.

Dr Sachin Edke, district immunisation officer, said that many HCWs and FLWs have taken their first jab but may have to wait for the second jab as the supply is now being streamlined.

“As the supply of both vaccines has been irregular, many beneficiaries are awaiting the second dose.

“However, when the supply becomes regular, we will see many HCWs and FLWs taking their dose,” said Dr Edke.

He said that so far, 79% HCWs have received their first dose in the Pune district with around 83% HCWs from Pune rural, 79% from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and 74% from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) having received their first dose. And after initial hesitation, 90% FLWs have now taken their first dose in Pune district with over 98% FLWs from Pune rural, 83% from PMC and 86% from PCMC having received their first dose.

“On Thursday, a total of 130,970 doses of Covishield were delivered in the district: out of which, 50,000 were given to Pune rural; 48,000 to PMC; and 32,780 to PCMC. And a total of 9,920 doses of Covaxin were received by the district: out of which, 4,400 were received by Pune rural; 3,400 by PMC; and 2,120 by PCMC,” Dr Edke said.