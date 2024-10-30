67% seats for BBA, BCA remain vacant in state 

As many as 67 per cent of seats have remained vacant for BBA and BCA courses in the state after the third round of admissions. Therefore, institutes in Maharashtra are facing a huge struggle to fulfil the admission quota. After the third round, only 34,529 seats have been filled with more than 73,000 seats remaining vacant. The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has made it mandatory for colleges to register BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM courses with them this academic year. CET Cell has given permission to carry out the admission process for the seats left vacant after the third round at the institution level. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“As the admission process is being implemented for the first time for this course, many students were not aware of it. Many colleges changed the names of these courses. Therefore, it is predicted that thousands of students have been deprived of admission,” said a state CET Cell senior official.

CET Cell has given permission to carry out the admission process for the seats left vacant after the third round at the institution level.

“In our college, more than 50 per cent of the BBA admission seats are vacant as most of the students don’t know about the new procedure to take admission through CET Cell. Now when the institution-level admission round is going on, several students have already taken admission for another course,” said prof Milind Joshi, dean of a private management college in the Pune district.

Around 1.8 lakh seats are available for both BBA and BCA courses in the state for this academic year. However, for that, only 41,000 students have registered for admission to the CET cell.