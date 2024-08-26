67-yr-old held under POCSO for sexually assaulting a minor

The rural police arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Haveli taluka. The incident occurred on August 23, said police. The accused lives alone, and when the minor was on her way to school, he approached her and later sexually assaulted her. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The school, on Saturday, conducted a session on ‘good touch and bad touch’ during which the minor narrated the incident to the teachers, who informed the parents.

The parents and the schoolteacher approached the local police station, and as per the complaint filed by her parents, the police registered a police complaint and arrested the accused.

An FIR has been registered on Sunday under sections 64 (2) (i) 127 (2) of the BNS and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.