68th edition of Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav from December 14 to 18

There’s a nip in the air but also electricity as Srinivas Joshi, executive president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal oversees the final checks for the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav to be held at the sports complex of the Maharashtriya Mandal at Mukund nagar from December 14 to 18.

Having begun as part of a private concert held in honour of Rambhau Kundgolkar aka Sawai Gandharva, who passed away in 1952, by his disciples Bharat Ratna pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Gangubai Hangal and pandit Feroz Dastur, the festival is today hailed as the longest running Hindustani Classical Mahotsav in Maharashtra apart from being sacred ground for artistes, big and small, as well as music aficionados from Pune, India and the rest of the world.

Mukund Sangoram, trustee, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, said, “In its early days, vocalists of the Kirana gharana used to perform but over the years, pandit Bhimsen Joshi brought together vocalists from different gharanas apart from classical dancers, sitar players and flautists and encouraged many other instrumentalists to participate in the festival. In a way, the festival comes a full circle this year as the vocalists of the Kirana gharana pay tribute to their guru, pandit Bhimsen Joshi, as part of his birth centenary which could not be celebrated during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Panditji always believed that good music should always be heard and hence, he was always keen on bringing artists from across India and the world to perform on this revered stage. Even now, we have a list of 27 artistes who are waiting for the invite to perform at this festival. Every artiste wants to be heard here for the music played at Sawai has the best audience and people who love Hindustani classical music,” said Sangoram.

Anand Bhate, often known as panditji’s favourite disciple who has been given the moniker Anand Gandharva, believes that performing at Sawai is a dream for vocalists of any gharana. “It is a special kind of music festival, and sacred ground for anyone who is learning Hindustani Classical music. It is not just about the performance but this stage holds several emotions and different dimensions for any artiste. The other thing that beckons many of us to Sawai is the audience which is a mix of youth and senior music lovers. But thanks to Sawai which also introduces young talent, many youths have returned to the classical music fold,” Bhate said.

Sawai is a revered platform for new talent and once these performers are acknowledged at Sawai, fame and fortune automatically follow.

Manali Bose, a young singer of the Kirana gharana from Kolkata, will debut at Sawai this year and feels honoured to be able to sing. “It is like getting recognition from your guru that your singing has been appreciated when you are invited to perform at Sawai. This is definitely the biggest stage ever for any classical musician. Moreover, pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s centenary and this festival maintains its focus on gharanedar gayaki which is like paying respect to our gurus for their teachings.”