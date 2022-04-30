Home / Cities / Pune News / 68-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Kondhwa
68-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Kondhwa

The deceased man was identified as Rajendra Chandrakant Jadhav, 68, a resident of Vidyaniketan-Handewadi road in Kanade nagar area of Undri
The incident happened on the road in front of Clover Highland in the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa around noon on Friday.
The incident happened on the road in front of Clover Highland in the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa around noon on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 30, 2022
ByHT Correspondent

A 68-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in a head-on collision with a tanker truck in Kondhwa on Friday afternoon. The tanker driver fled the spot without stopping to help him.

The deceased man was identified as Rajendra Chandrakant Jadhav, 68, a resident of Vidyaniketan-Handewadi road in Kanade nagar area of Undri.

The incident happened on the road in front of Clover Highland in the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa around noon on Friday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s son, Amol Jadhav, 43, a resident of Undri.

A case under Sections 279, 338, 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177, 184, and 134(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.

