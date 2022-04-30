68-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Kondhwa
A 68-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in a head-on collision with a tanker truck in Kondhwa on Friday afternoon. The tanker driver fled the spot without stopping to help him.
The deceased man was identified as Rajendra Chandrakant Jadhav, 68, a resident of Vidyaniketan-Handewadi road in Kanade nagar area of Undri.
The incident happened on the road in front of Clover Highland in the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa around noon on Friday.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s son, Amol Jadhav, 43, a resident of Undri.
A case under Sections 279, 338, 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177, 184, and 134(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.
-
Man killed in Pune while trying to help friend
A 21-year-old man was killed after Gaikwad accompanied his friend who wanted to confront his girlfriend over suspicion of another affair on Friday morning in Lokmanya nagar. One person has been arrested in the matter while six to seven others are on the run from the Pune Police. The deceased man was identified as Prasad alias a resident of Ganeshmala, 21, Ganesh Ravindra Gaikwad, according to the police.
-
Tripura indigenous bodies seek Roman script for Kokborok
Expressing gratitude for including Kokborok in Central Board of Secondary Education curriculum for secondary levels in Tripura, the Roman Script for Kokborok Choba (RSKC), a body comprising 56 indigenous organisations, on Saturday said they preferred Roman script over Devanagiri for the language. We thanked the CBSE authorities, central and state governments for inclusion of Kokborok in the curriculum. It's a great success of the decades-long language activists,” RSKC chairperson said.
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 155 cases, one death
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. It took the caseload in the state to 78,77,732 and death toll to 1,47,843. There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now. On Friday, the state had reported 148 new infections and two deaths. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.
-
Order on Ranas bail pleas on Monday
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Saturday reserved order on the bail pleas of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana. Senior advocate Abad Ponda and Rizwan Merchant argued bail pleas of Navneet Rana and her husband, contending that the two had no intention to spread hatred, as claimed by the police, whereas special public prosecutor Pradeep Bharat opposed the bail pleas saying their arrest was very well justified and necessary.
-
Panvel civic body to upgrade fire department with new vehicles worth ₹15Cr
The Panvel City Municipal Corporation is upgrading its fire department by purchasing new state-of-the-art vehicles worth ₹15Cr. PCMC currently has one fire station in Panvel city while the process is on to transfer two CIDCO fire stations in Kalamboli and New Panvel to the civic body. CIDCO's Panvel and Uran fire stations have inducted fire response motorbikes. The facility will be available at five CIDCO nodes of Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics