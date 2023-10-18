6-km stretch sees 45 deaths, 63 accidents in last five years: Data

Pune: The stretch from Swami Narayan Temple to Wadgaon Bridge has witnessed 63 accidents claiming 45 passengers and injuring 40 others in the last five years, according to the Pune police data. The stretch from Swami Narayan Temple to Wadgaon Bridge has witnessed 63 accidents claiming 45 passengers and injuring 40 others in the last five years, according to the Pune police data. (HT FILE)

Four passengers, including truck driver Govind Jadhav, Somanth Nile, Yasmin Salman Pathan and minor Aman Salman Pathan, were charred to death after a truck collided with two vehicles, including a truck and a container, and caught fire near Swami Narayan Temple on the Pune-Mumbai highway.

Two remaining passengers, including Sunil Koli and Nanaso Khot, survived after jumping off from the burning truck, said police officials. The mishap has underlined the road safety issues on the six-km stretch from Swami Narayan Temple to Wadgaon Bridge

The highest number of mishaps took place in 2021 i.e. 16 followed by 15 each in 2018 and 2020. Highest accidental deaths of 13 took place in 2021, followed by 10 in 2018 and nine in 2020. A total of 15 people were injured in 2022, followed by seven in 2020 and six in 2021.

Abhay Mahajan, senior inspector, Sinhagad Road police station, said, “Majority of the accidents took place as truck drivers put the vehicle on neutral gear on the slope stretch to save fuel. On neutral, the brake liners may get heated and sometimes causes brake failure.”

Mahajan said that steps have been taken to generate awareness among truck drivers on road safety. Police have razed illegal roadside encroachments, installed speed gun machines at various points to monitor vehicle speed. Rumblers and speed breakers are also set up to slow down vehicles. Police have also deployed adequate police force along the stretch to check reckless driving.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against truck driver Govind Jadhav under Sections 304 a (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (whoever causes grievous hurt), of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act following the Monday mishap.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!