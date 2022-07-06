6-year-old dies in Pune after grinder machine falls on his head
In a fatal accident, a six-year-old boy died after a grinder machine fell on his head at a workshop.
The incident took place on Tuesday at a steel and furniture workshop located in Pimple Gurav at around 1.00 pm, said officials
According to the complaint, the minor accompanied his mother to a washing centre in order to get their vehicle washed. After dropping the vehicle, they were waiting at the workshop. While playing, the minor suddenly pulled the grinder machine, which fell on his head. He was rushed to a hospital in Aundh, but was declared dead.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, senior police inspector of Sanghvi police station Sunil Tonpe said, “We have not taken any statement of family members, once they register the FIR we will take further steps.’’
Prime facie it is observed that the grinder machine was not locked, Tonpe added.
Post mortem reports revealed that the death was caused due to a head injury into central hemorrhage with minor brain injury to frontal and parintal lobe. Senior police Inspector Tonpe is investigating the case further.
35-year-old man from Borivali climbs electric tower near Kasara railway station twice, rescued
A team of locals succeeded in rescuing a 35-year-old person from climbing down twice in a day from a tower beside an overhead wire near Kasara railway track on Wednesday morning. The man is mentally challenged and a resident of Borivali. It took 45 minutes for the locals and railway officials to cajole him to climb down. Since there was no train along the route at that time, a major tragedy was averted.
Baby crocodile rescued from well in Thane
A baby crocodile was rescued from a well in Wagale Estate in Thane on Wednesday. As the well is not a natural habitat of the reptile, it was rescued by NGO, Wildlife Welfare Association, and handed over to the forest department on Wednesday morning.
Covid parole: CP orders special drive to trace absconding convicts
Mumbai Taking serious note of the high number of convicts failing to report back to prisons after their emergency Covid parole ended weeks ago, police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday directed senior officers to conduct a special drive to trace these prisoners who have gone off the radar. In a story on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported how 892 convicts, who were released on Covid emergency parole, were yet to return to the prisons.
RPF woman constable helps commuter with delivery at Diva railway station
A 30-year-old Titwala resident gave birth to a baby girl on platform No. 1 of Diva railway station in Thane on Wednesday morning. Railway Protection Force constable, Mamta Dangi, helped her with the delivery. The mother and child were later admitted to a private hospital in Diva. Dangi rushed to the spot with GRP staff and helped the woman to a safer spot. Dangi, though, refused to talk claiming she was not authorised to.
Golden Temple museum to display portrait of militant who killed SYL officials in 1990
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday decided to display the portrait of slain Babbar Khalsa International militant Balwinder Singh Jatana — who in 1990 had killed government officials supervising the construction of disputed Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — at the Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple complex, days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala glorified Jatana in his posthumously released song 'SYL'.
