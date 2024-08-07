7 more Pune Metro stations to soon get pay-and-park facility

Pay-and-park soon to be reality at eight metro stations as Pune Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Pune Metro) has invited bids to start this service at eight stations on Metro line-2. In the coming days, pay-and-park facilities will be available at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) station, Sant Tukaramnagar, Phugewadi, Bopodi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court on Pune Metro Line-1; and Ideal Colony and Mangalwar Peth/RTO. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The service has already started at Anandnagar metro station a month back, said officials.

In the coming days, pay-and-park facilities will be available at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) station, Sant Tukaramnagar, Phugewadi, Bopodi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court on Pune Metro Line-1; and Ideal Colony and Mangalwar Peth/RTO.

Two-wheeler commuters have to pay ₹8 for an hour and ₹12 for two hours to avail parking facilities and an additional ₹5 for keeping their helmets at the available space.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director public relation department, said, “There is parking space available at 15 stations and pay-and-park service is planned at eight. The facility is running smoothly at at Anand Nagar metro station, and we haven’t received any complaint so far.”

All parking areas have been equipped with amenities like boom barriers, concrete flooring, lighting, and CCTV cameras. Additional conveniences such as app-enabled parking booking and parking occupancy display boards have been provided. The charges are inclusive of GST.

Additionally, commuters holding a valid metro ticket issued on the same day will receive a 25% discount on parking charges. Monthly subscription passes are available for commuters holding metro travel passes.

Parking charges

1 hr ₹8

2 hrs ₹12

3-6 hrs ₹23

7-24 hrs ₹45

Overnight ₹45

Monthly pass charges ₹1,250