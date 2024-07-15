7 out of 20 notices for sugar industries in Maha issued for Pune region

Going by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) data, as many as seven out of 20 directives issued for sugar industries in the state between May 2023 and June 2024 were issued for the Pune region. At four notices, Aurangabad and Kolhapur got the second-highest number of notices for sugar industries after Pune. Through these notices, the sugar industries were directed to take necessary steps to prevent river (water) and air pollution in the areas around them. At four notices, Aurangabad and Kolhapur got the second-highest number of notices for sugar industries after Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Due to ample water supply, an increasing quantity of sugarcane which is a cash crop is being grown in Maharashtra, particularly in the western part of the state. Over a period of time, the number of sugar industries in Maharashtra has increased but there has also been a simultaneous increase in environmental issues such as air and water pollution. The MPCB has been given the authority to take necessary action to curb pollution under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981. The board has issued at least 20 notices for sugar industries in the state between May 2023 and July 2024. These include: interim directions, proposed directions and closure directions.

As per the MPCB data, the highest number of notices (20) has been issued for the Pune region including Pune, Satara and Solapur. Maximum notices have been issued for water pollution caused by industries followed by notices for the air pollution caused by them. The proposed directions highlight that the industries have either not installed the required systems for treatment of wastewater or prevention of air pollution or have been releasing untreated discharge into nearby nullahs thus causing river (water) pollution. Of the three industries issued closure directions, one is from Chandrapur while the remaining two are from Aurangabad.

A senior officer from the MPCB headquarters on condition of anonymity said that sugar industries are among the major sources that cause river pollution. In the Pune region too, sugar industries have a big share in polluting river water. Although the board issues notice to these industries from time to time, no action is taken by them as some heavyweights are involved. In Pune, Solapur and Satara, a large number of industries are polluting the river by discharging untreated sewage water into nearby nullahs or water streams that ultimately merge with the river/s. In the rainy season, the discharge is higher.”

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “Recently before commencement of the Wari, we held a meeting with the representatives of all sugar industries in the Pune region. We directed them about the necessary steps required to prevent air and water pollution caused by them. This year, we have also deployed additional manpower at multiple locations to keep a watch on sugar industries causing river pollution. We are waiting for the report on the same. The board has time and again taken action against industries found to cause environmental damage.”