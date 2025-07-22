7,20,666 students secure admission in first 2 FYJC rounds

The state government has implemented a fully online admission process for first year junior college (FYJC) with over 7.2 lakh students secured admissions in the first two rounds. The admissions are being conducted across 9,483 junior colleges, which collectively offer 21,37,550 seats. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to official figures released by the Education Department, a total of 7,20,666 students have confirmed their admission to junior colleges in the state so far. The admissions are being conducted across 9,483 junior colleges, which collectively offer 21,37,550 seats. As many as 14,19,813 students had registered for admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

In the first round, a total of 5,07,288 students confirmed their admission.The allotments under CAP and quota admissions for the second round were announced on July 17, 2025, with a total of 2,51,804 students receiving allotments. As of the final date of the second round, July 21, a total of 2,15,157 students have confirmed their admissions.

Out of these 1,74,308 students were admitted through the CAP round, and 40,849 students were admitted under quotas (management quota, in-house quota, and minority quota).

The online admission process is being conducted through the official portal https://mahafyjcadmissions.in For the third admission round, the schedule has been announced from July 19 to July 21, to complete registration, and new students can fill Part-1 of the admission application from July 22 to July 23. The period from July 26 to July 28 has been allotted for students to confirm their admission for the third round.

The department has urged all students to verify their names in the merit list of the concerned colleges and proceed with timely admissions.