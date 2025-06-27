7-month-old baby rescued in Pune, woman accused in abduction case apprehended

In a swift and well-coordinated operation, the Pune division of central railways rescued a seven-month-old baby and apprehended a woman accused in a child abduction case. The operation was executed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Pune on June 23 following a tip-off from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Hajipur. A case regarding the incident was registered on June 18 at GRP Hajipur. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Based on mobile location tracking of the suspects, a man and a woman the duo was traced to Pune railway station.

Acting promptly on the alert, the divisional security control room, Pune, informed the senior divisional security commissioner, who directed RPF Pune to initiate an intensive search operation. Several RPF teams were immediately deployed across all platforms, entrances, and exit routes of the station.

During the operation, RPF personnel spotted two individuals matching the suspect descriptions on platform number 3. The suspects were promptly detained and brought to RPF police station, Pune, for questioning.

The male suspect identified himself as Munna Kumar Rajbhar, 24, a resident of Kopa Samota in Chapra district, Bihar. The woman was identified as Poonam Devi, 30, from Daya Chapra, District Siwan, Bihar. Upon inquiry, both failed to provide any valid documentation or convincing explanation regarding their custody of the infant.

“Photographs of the individuals and the child were immediately shared with GRP Hajipur officials, who confirmed their identities as the accused in the registered abduction case. Following confirmation, Devi was taken into formal custody, while the child was safely rescued and placed under protective care at the RPF post in Pune. The male suspect’s involvement remains under further investigation. A police team from GRP Hajipur has since arrived in Pune to take custody of the accused and the rescued child,” said RPF Pune commissioner Priyanka Sharma.