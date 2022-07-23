8 years of hard work paid off, says Rahul Deshpande after winning Best Playback Singer Award for ‘Mee Vasantrao’
The phone hasn’t stopped ringing and Rahul Deshpande has been getting congratulatory messages from friends and people from the industry. Rahul, grandson of Vasantrao Deshpande, has won the Best Playback Singer Award for Marathi film ‘Mee Vasantrao,’ at the 68th National Film Awards, which were announced at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Friday.
This year, there were 305 feature films as entries in 30 languages. In the non-feature film category, 148 films in 28 languages were in the race for the prestigious award.
‘Mee Vasantrao’ was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and yet has made an impact with the songs “Ghei Chand Makarand” and “Vitthala Darshan Deun Jaa” sung by Rahul.
The film directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari is a biopic based on the life of music legend Vasantrao Deshpande. Rahul essayed his role on the screen with panache and brought him back to life on screen.
This film has also won for best sound design bringing Anmol Bhave his third national award. He has earlier won in 2008 and 2005.
“I am very happy that “Mee Vasantrao” has got two awards. It took us eight years to bring my grandfather’s story to the screen. This film is inspirational for it depicts the struggle of common people to achieve their goals, be it a singer or anyone else. How we overcome these hurdles with hard work is what this film tells the audience,” said Rahul.
Also, on the list, actors Siddharth Menon and Kishore Kadam are awarded the Special Mention. “I am glad the film ‘June’ found me and this one is very special for this is my most challenging film. This award is for the team. I am over the moon,” said Menon
“Funral” also won the national award and received a “silver lotus” on Social Issues. This is the first film for Aroha Welankar. “I am very happy. This is the second Marathi film after “Anandi Gopal” to receive a silver lotus,” said Welankar.
-
‘Fire audits of govt buildings in Prayagraj reveal many shortcomings’
Making it to the district court premises on time in case of a fire incident or any other emergency would prove to be a tough task for firefighters, revealed the fire audit conducted by fire department. The department has urged the administration to make arrangements for a clear passage for fire tenders. Some of the fire safety systems installed at government buildings may become defunct in the absence of annual maintenance.
-
Girls outshine boys in Class 10 CBSE exam
Pune: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the much-awaited Class 10 results on Friday wherein the Pune region reported a pass percentage of 97.41 per cent. Pass percentage among girls in Pune region was 98.02 per cent and boys was 96.98 per cent. Only 2.41 per cent students from Pune region have been placed under compartment. Delhi Public School reported the highest scoring student percentage with 99.6 per cent.
-
Daily entry passes only for meeting concerned authorities: Secretariat
The Uttar Pradesh secretariat has decided not to allow daily visitors to roam around in different buildings and meet other ministers or officers on the basis of the daily entry pass issued to them. The secretariat administration department has issued an order stating that the daily entry pass was valid for three hours and was only for meeting the authorities on whose recommendations they are issued.
-
Hotel manager held for announcing sale of liquor near entrance of prominent university
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a hotel manager after a Facebook post by Pune senior lawyer Adv Asim Sarode's post stating that the said hotel had put up an advertisement “unlimited liquor for two hours for Rs 799” outside the gate of a prominent private university went viral on social media. The manager has been identified as Deviprasad Subhash Shetty (33), a resident of Shewalwadi in Haveli.
-
Crime against women and children in UP: Over 2,700 convicted and punished since March 25
With regular and effective pursuance in courts, the state government has got as many as 2,752 accused convicted and punished for committing heinous crimes like sexual offences against children and women, rape and other offences since the formation of Yogi government 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh. Another mafia of Azamgarh Dhruv Singh alias Kuntoo Singh was awarded ten years of rigorous imprisonment and penalty was imposed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics