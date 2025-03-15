80 police teams monitor traffic violations during Holi celebrations

Pune: To ensure public safety and prevent traffic violations during Holi celebrations, the Pune City Police deployed a heavy police force across the city. A total of 80 teams were stationed over 50 key locations to monitor drink-and-drive cases and other traffic rule violations. Children play with water guns on the occasion of Holi in Pune on Friday. Eighty teams were stationed at 50 key locations to monitor drink-and-drive cases and other traffic rule violations. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

As part of the special bandobast (security arrangement), police officials set up checkpoints at various locations to keep a close watch on reckless driving, overspeeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol. The initiative aimed to reduce road accidents and maintain law and order during the festival.

Amol Zende, traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pune Police, said, “The focus was on ensuring safe and responsible celebrations while strictly enforcing traffic rules. Apart from drink-and-drive cases, the police also took action against triple riding, helmetless riding, and stunt biking.’’

According to Zende, bandobast was followed in two phases — 11 am to 6 pm and 7 pm to 2 am till the celebrations end.

He said an officer along with five staffers, traffic amaldars were deployed at a particular spot along with alcohol meter and breathalyser. Officials said that last year 5,500 actions were taken for various traffic violations. This year, as of now, 950 actions were taken for various traffic violations.

Authorities urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and avoid actions that could endanger lives. Strict legal action would be taken against those found violating traffic norms.

Pune city police have assured continued vigilance and patrolling throughout the festive period to prevent untoward incidents and ensure a safe environment for all.

GRP police increase security at railway routes

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have warned that action will be taken against those who throw colour-filled balloons at moving trains. Security has been deployed by the railway police on Holi, Dhulivandan and till Rangpanchmi. During Holi and Dhulivandan, some people throw colour-filled balloons at moving trains.

The railway police have increased patrolling around Pune, Shivajinagar, Lonavla, Chinchwad, and Daund stations areas.

“Some individuals even fill these balloons with contaminated water. To prevent such incidents, the GRP police will be patrolling the area. Action will be taken against the violators,” said Tushar Doshi, GRP police superintendent.