85,101 students allotted seats in FYJC special admission round

Pune: The state education department on August 19 conducted a special ‘Open to All’ round, in which allotments were made to 85,101 students based on their preference and merit order. Of these, 23,961 students were allotted seats in the Arts stream, 24,145 in Commerce, and 36,995 in Science. State education department’s special ‘Open to All’ round recorded seats to 85,101 students based on preference and merit order. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On the very first day of the special round, 18,845 students confirmed their admissions at colleges. This included 18,082 admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and 763 admissions through quota categories such as management and minority quotas. The department has given students time until August 22 to confirm their seats under this round.

Education officials have appealed to students, parents, and principals of junior colleges to carefully note the timelines and complete the admission process within the stipulated period. Authorities have also emphasised the need for wide publicity of the schedule so that no student is left out.

For the first time, the government has conducted the Class 11 admission process for the academic year 2025-26 entirely through the online system. The centralised admission drive, which covers 9,528 junior colleges with a total intake capacity of 21,54,692 seats, has already seen an overwhelming response from students. According to officials, 14,71,747 students have registered for Class 11 admissions so far, of whom 12,22,250 have secured seats in junior colleges.