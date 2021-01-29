87% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated on Friday, zero AEFI reported
The district has seen a growing positive response to the Covid-19 vaccination, as 87% of the targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated on Friday - 88% in Pune city; 99% from PCMC and 83% from Pune rural.
There has been zero adverse effects following incidents (AEFI) reported on Friday at any of the 46 vaccination sites.
With more sites opening up for the Covid-19 vaccination, more healthcare workers are being vaccinated in the district.
On Friday, a total of 4,108 beneficiaries got vaccinated of a targeted 4,700.
Of these, 1,232 got vaccinated in Pune city, of a targeted number of 1,400, at 14 sites. This took the percentage to 88%.
In PCMC, 889 got vaccinated, of a targeted number of 900, which took the percentage to 99% and in Pune rural 1,987 got vaccinated of a targeted number of 2,400 beneficiaries, which took the average up to 83%.
In Pune circle, Satara district reported about 110% of the targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated, which is 1,759 beneficiaries of the 1,600 targeted got vaccinated.
In Solapur 75% of the targeted beneficiaries, 1,490 got vaccinated.
One AEFI was reported from a Solapur hospital. With fewer AEFI incidents being reported and technical glitches sorted in the CoWin app, and walk-in vaccinations allowed for registration, more health care workers are getting vaccinated.
The first phase includes vaccination of HCW and the frontline workers in the nationwide Covid19 vaccination drive.
