8th Asia Economic Dialogue to be held in Pune from February 29-March 2

Asia Economic Dialogue 2024, annual geo-economics conference, organised jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Pune International Centre (PIC), will be held in the city from February 29 to March 2. The event is organised jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs and Pune International Centre. (HT PHOTO)

Focused on the theme, ‘Geo-economic Challenges in an Era of Flux’, AED 2024 will feature 46 speakers from 11 countries who will participate in 12 sessions over three days.

The inaugural session on the theme ‘Promoting Economic Integration in South Asia’ will be chaired by Amb. Gautam Bambawale, convenor, AED 2024, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan and former Ambassador to China and Bhutan.

Panellists include Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra, foreign secretary, Government of India; along with Amb Sewa Lamsal, foreign secretary, Nepal, and Amb Masud Bin Momen, foreign secretary, Bangladesh.

The other highlight of the session is a one-hour fireside chat with Anniken Huitfeldt, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Norway, hosted by Amb (Retd) Latha Reddy, former deputy national security advisor of India and former ambassador of India to Portugal and Thailand, on the theme ‘Women and Geo-Economics’.

The conference will feature 12 sessions over 3 days. These sessions will include ‘Women and Geo-economics’; ‘Generative AI: Impact on Organisations and Society’; ‘India’s Role in Information Technology and Digital Diplomacy’; ‘The Third Globalisation’; ‘The Future Automobile and Future Fuels’; ‘Drones: Revolutionising the Future?’; ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC): A New Spice Route?’; ‘Reimagining and Revitalising the World Trade Organization’; ‘Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET): Securing our Future’; and ‘Expanding Regional Connectivity: Towards a More Integrated South Asia’.

“The conference will be a dynamic platform for exploring and expanding on the most pressing matters of today’s world, bringing together diverse perspectives to drive positive change,” reads PIC release.