94.44% students pass HSC exam in Pune division

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), on Tuesday, declared the Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results with an overall pass percentage of 94.44 per cent for the Pune division. The passing percentage of girls is high in the Pune division with 95.22 per cent and the passing per cent for boys is 91.41 per cent.

There has been an increase in the passing percentage compared to last year by 1.10 per cent. In 2023 the passing percentage of the Pune division was 93.34 per cent.

As per the information given by the board, out of the 2,42,814 students who appeared for the examination from different streams, 2,29,329 students cleared the exam. The passing percentage of girls is high in the Pune division with 95.22 per cent and the passing per cent for boys is 91.41 per cent.

In the Pune HSC board division, there are three districts – Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur. Pune district has the highest passing percentage with 93.20 per cent, followed by Solapur district with 92.97 per cent and Ahmednagar district with 92.33 per cent.