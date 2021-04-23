9,863 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths reported in Pune

Pune district reported 9,863 fresh Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Friday, as reported by the state health department. The total count of the infection went up to 0.776 million in Pune district, of which 0.650 million have recovered.

The death toll in Pune has now gone up to 8,983 and currently 1,16,602 cases are active, undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 4,536 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 0.401 million. With 14 deaths, the toll is now at 5,100.

Pune rural reported 2,930 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 0.183 million. With 13 more deaths the toll is now at 2,370. PCMC reported 2,397 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 0.190 million cases. With three more deaths the toll went up to 1,458.

Also 56,815 people got the vaccine on Friday, of which 31,149 were from Pune rural; 16,144 from Pune city and 9,522 from PCMC. Of the 56,815 vaccinations, 4,522 were of Covaxin and 52,293 of Covishield.