AAI proposes 3 remote bays at Pune Airport

The Pune Airport Authority of India (AAI) has sent a letter to headquarters demanding additional space for parking of aircraft as ‘remote bay’ at Lohegaon Pune Airport. Currently, Pune Airport has space for parking 10 aircraft in its existing parking bay. However, since faulty aircraft are parked here, other passenger planes are adversely impacted. At times, flights are given ‘go around’ instructions and they hover over the airport till they receive instructions to land. (HT PHOTO)

With ground aircraft parked for seven to eight days and sometimes even a month, other passenger planes cannot use the space. At times, flights are given ‘go around’ instructions and they hover over the airport till they receive instructions to land. Often, passengers are not allowed to exit the plane after landing at the airport. On May 16, an Air India (AI) flight from Pune to Delhi met with an accident, and the aircraft was kept in parking bay number 1 for one-and-a-half months.

Hence, the Pune AAI has found a solution to the problem in the form of a separate space or ‘remote bay’ to be created at the airport. The administration has proposed three ‘remote bays’ that will remove the obstacles in travel. Remote bays are already available in many airports across the country such as Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. Although Pune Airport is one of the 10 major airports in the country, this facility is not available here which is affecting passengers.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “Considering the number of parking bays, three ‘remote bays’ are proposed. However, additional space is required for that and the work of getting that space is underway. A remote bay will be provided at the Pune Airport location as space becomes available.”

Vipul Alekar, a frequent flyer, said, “I often travel from Pune Airport and many a time when the flight is landing, we have to wait till it gets space to park. Sometimes, the flight hovers over the airport till such time it gets landing instructions. It will certainly be beneficial for everyone if new parking bays are added.”