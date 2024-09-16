AAP cadre in Maharashtra enthused ahead of assembly polls, eye Delhi impact

Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to resign as Delhi Chief Minister and push for early elections has energised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party’s members ahead of the state assembly polls in Maharashtra. The move has sparked enthusiasm among the AAP party members in the state, who are likely to contest the assembly elections on their own or as part of the India bloc. Kejriwal has been occupied in administrative work as CM of Delhi and after his resignation will have more time to focus on the expansion of the party and strengthening the organisation, said Abhijit More, state secretary, AAP. (HT FILE)

Kejriwal’s bold move is seen as a calculated strategy to maximise AAP’s influence, not only in Delhi but also beyond, including Maharashtra. With demand that Delhi elections, be held as early as November, AAP leaders in Maharashtra believe the ripple effects of a robust performance in the national capital could strengthen their chances in Maharadhtra where assembly polls are due during the same period.

Abhijit More, state secretary, AAP, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been filing fake cases against APP leaders and painting a fake narrative against the party and its leaders. Currently, senior party leaders have directed us to start preparations to contest all 288 seats in the state. However, the decision regarding the coalition will be taken by the party chief as and when required.”

More, informed that Kejriwal has been occupied in administrative work as CM of Delhi and after his resignation will have more time to focus on the expansion of the party and strengthening the organisation.

“With the available time, Kejriwal has the potential to expand the party in states like Haryana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab and Maharashtra amongst others. Stepping down from the post of CM will give some time to focus and give directions to party members for expansion of the party, ahead of the assembly polls,” he said.

The state secretary said, the AAP party is working for the common people and the welfare of the public at large. “The resignation decision has cleaned the fake narratives set by the BPJ and alliance party members as our leader resigned without any pressure or demand for it. This resignation shows the moral upper hand the party has. This will increase the trust of Kejriwal and eventually APP amongst its supporters, followers and common man. Like other party AAP leaders are not stuck to power and chair but work for the public,” he said.