News / Cities / Pune News / AAP launches Bus Mitra initiative for PMPML commuters

AAP launches Bus Mitra initiative for PMPML commuters

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 22, 2023 06:36 AM IST

As part of the initiative, AAP workers stand at bus stops once a week and try and understand the issues faced by travellers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched the Bus Mitra movement to increase the use of public transport and make daily public commutes easier. As part of the initiative, AAP workers stand at bus stops once a week and try and understand the issues faced by travellers.

AAP said they are planning to increase the bus mitra number with the help of existing PMPML commuters who would promote public transport among the citizens. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
AAP said they are planning to increase the bus mitra number with the help of existing PMPML commuters who would promote public transport among the citizens. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

AAP Pune’s vice president Chenthil Iyer said, “AAP workers started the drive in the name of Bus Mitra. Every Wednesday, AAP employees would stand at bus stops and engage with commuters. We will address several concerns that commuters experience and will follow up with the PMPML.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

AAP said they are planning to increase the bus mitra number with the help of existing PMPML commuters who would promote public transport among the citizens. AAP workers are planning to do a ground report by hearing the experiences of the commuters and sorting out the issues with the help of PMPML.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out