Pune: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members on Monday staged a strong protest at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over what it called a “continuous failure” of the city’s public healthcare system. Dozens of party workers gathered at the civic headquarters, demanding immediate reforms and accountability from the administration. AAP stages strong protest at PMC office over poor healthcare services

The protestors submitted a detailed letter to the municipal commissioner, highlighting the persistent issues faced by citizens in PMC-run hospitals and facilities. These include shortage of staff, long waiting hours, lack of essential equipment and consumables, and alleged mistreatment of patients.

They further said that despite PMC’s annual health budget of nearly ₹700 crore, citizens are still struggling to access basic healthcare services. “When people are not getting the services they deserve, why should they pay taxes?” the letter stated, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen.

AAP city president Sudarshan Jagadale, who led the demonstration, said the party has repeatedly raised these concerns through complaints, letters, meetings, and peaceful protests, but “no meaningful action” has been taken so far.

“Citizens are suffering every day due to delays, negligence and mismanagement. We have been flagging these problems for months, yet the administration has not implemented any concrete solution. This is unacceptable,” Jagadale said.

He demanded an immediate inquiry into the functioning of the health department, on-ground inspections of problem areas, and strict action against officials responsible for service lapses.

AAP also attached previous complaints and representations submitted to PMC, documenting repeated complaints about poor conditions in civic hospitals.

The party warned that protests will intensify if the administration fails to act swiftly. “We expect urgent and strict action. Pune’s citizens cannot be ignored anymore,” Jagadale said.

A Senior Health Official from PMC, on request of anonymity, said, “The health department is taking several measures to improve the facilities and healthcare services in civic hospitals and maternity homes. The PMC, Chief Naval Kishore Ram, is personally visiting civic health care facilities and taking a review. However, it will take time as some issues have been there for several years and solved immediately,” said the official.