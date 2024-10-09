AAP’s state unit keen to contest all 288 seats

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state leaders on Tuesday said the party is prepared to contest all 288 seats in the upcoming state assembly elections including all eight seats in Pune. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, AAP’s state secretary Abhijit More said they have conveyed their willingness and preparedness to fight all 288 state legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra elections and party central leadership has given the green signal to the proposal. AAP’s state secretary Abhijit More said they have conveyed their willingness and preparedness to fight all 288 state legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra elections and party central leadership has given the green signal to the proposal. (HT PHOTO)

“BJP has failed to perform as per the expectations of the common people. Also, people did not like the way the BJP broke MLAs, and parties hence there is anger among the people and people are looking at the Aam Aadmi Party as an alternative to the BJP. Hence, we have a good opportunity, and we are ready to grab it.” More said.

The party has in the past contested LS polls in Maharashtra although its performance has been poor. More said that, in the next few days, the party will announce scrutiny, interviews and other internal processes to finalise the candidates. AAP leader also announced that they have received more than 20 applications from eight legislative assembly constituencies across Pune city and the process to finalise the candidates is going on. Soon the party will announce their candidates from Pune city.

More said, “If party head Arvind Kejriwal and state party head Gopal Italia instructed me then I am ready to fight elections from Kothrud legislative assembly.’’

More alleged that BJP leader and former Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has failed to contribute to the development of Pune.

“Patil has failed to solve traffic, potholes, and PMPML issues. Instead of being known for his development work, Patil is known for controversial statements. He also made derogatory statements against freedom fighters and influential people. Hence this is time to send him back to his house.’’