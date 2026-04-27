Pune: Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar directed officials to revive all health committees across the state to improve healthcare quality and ensure better services for citizens, according to a statement released by the department on Sunday. Abitkar orders revival of health committees across Maharashtra

Committees such as Rogi Kalyan Samiti, Jan Arogya Samiti, Mahila Arogya Samiti, and Village Health, Nutrition, and Sanitation Committee play a crucial role in monitoring healthcare services and implementing government schemes in both rural and urban areas.

He also directed that committee members should hold regular meetings, prepare action plans, undergo training, and improve coordination between departments.

Abitkar said, “Public participation is key to improving healthcare. These committees can identify local needs and help take quick action, which will strengthen people’s trust in the health system.”

He appealed to MPs, MLAs, corporators, zilla parishad members, and gram panchayat members to actively take part in the initiative.

Treatment for several diseases to be covered under MJPJAY

Meanwhile, Abitkar on Saturday said the state is planning to expand the scope of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) to cover treatment for serious illnesses such as neurological disorders, orthopaedic conditions and cancer, on the lines of Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 31st foundation day celebration of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University).

“On the lines of Ayushman Bharat, we are working towards strengthening the MJPJAY to ensure that people get access to treatment for critical illnesses without financial burden,” Abitkar said.