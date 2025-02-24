Absence of joint forest management committees worsens urban forest issues

The delay in municipal corporation elections has stalled the formation of Urban Joint Forest Management Committees (UJFMCs) in Pune and other metro cities in Maharashtra, leading in turn to various management challenges such as increased forest fires, unregulated tourism, hindered plantation efforts, and difficulties in wildlife conservation. So much so that residents and environmentalists are now urging a modification in the law to allow members of legislative assembly (MLAs) to take on the responsibilities of UJFMCs in the absence of corporators. The concept of joint forest management has existed in India since the 1980s, though there is no official record of when UJFMCs were first formed in Maharashtra. (HT FILE)

The concept of joint forest management has existed in India since the 1980s, though there is no official record of when UJFMCs were first formed in Maharashtra. However, the Maharashtra forest department has been actively promoting UJFMCs across the state. These committees are meant to involve local communities in the management and conservation of urban forests, with an emphasis on sustainable forest management and integration of forest conservation with urban planning. They play a crucial role in implementing policies and securing corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for forest conservation and sustainable development projects. They comprise local residents, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community-based organisations, forest department representatives, and municipal officials.

Since municipal corporators are crucial members of UJFMCs, the two- to five- year delay in local body elections has resulted in these committees not being officially formed. This in turn has severely affected forest management efforts, not only in Pune but in other cities of the state as well. In Pune, the issue has become particularly pressing due to a series of forest fires. Official records reveal that since January 1, over one hectare of land was destroyed in a fire at Taljai Hill while a recent fire at Katraj Hill impacted five hectares of land. Other areas, including ARAI-Vetal Hill and NDA, have also reported multiple fire incidents. The forest department is currently compiling data on the extent of damage.

Apart from forest fires, forest management efforts have been impacted in terms of citizen- and forest- safety. Several incidents of harassment of morning walkers in forested hill areas have been reported apart from late-night alcohol parties, theft and illegal entry into reserve forest areas after dark over the past one year. The absence of UJFMCs has made it difficult to address these concerns effectively. Removal of encroachments, plantation drives, and maintenance of green cover are also suffering due to the lack of these committees. While many NGOs have stepped in to bridge the gap, environmentalists argue that an official mechanism is necessary to sustain plantation and forest conservation efforts.

Sushama Date, a member of the Vetal Tekadi Bachao Kriti Samiti, a citizens’ group in Pune, said that the absence of UJFMCs is hampering crucial work. She pointed out that the forest department lacks both manpower and funds to effectively manage fire prevention measures such as cutting dry grass, maintaining fire lines, and arranging firefighting equipment. These responsibilities largely depend on financial allocations from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), but with no formal representation in place, the demands are not being addressed efficiently. Due to delays in fund allocation, essential work is stalled, increasing the frequency of fire incidents. The lack of personnel for patrolling forest areas has also raised safety concerns, while plantation activities are struggling without official approval for CSR funding.

Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forests (ACF), Pune forest department, said that one of the key initiatives undertaken by UJFMCs in the past was the construction of compound walls around forested areas. Nearly 90% of this work has been completed in Pune, but other critical tasks requiring labour and funds from local bodies have been affected in the absence of these committees. Pawar stressed that active UJFMCs play a significant role in managing urban forests and securing financial support for various projects.

To the extent that residents and environmentalists are now demanding that if municipal elections get further delayed, the powers to constitute and manage UJFMCs be transferred to MLAs or members of Parliament (MPs). Sumit Dhage, a resident of Punawale who has been working to protect reserve forests in the area, said that illegal tree cutting has been a persistent issue. The absence of a boundary wall around forest land allows unrestricted access, leading to unchecked deforestation. Despite repeated appeals to the forest department to construct a boundary wall, no action has been taken. Since corporators are unable to push for these demands in the absence of an elected body, Dhage said that he believes that MLAs or MPs should be authorised to step in and ensure that UJFMCs are formed without further delay.