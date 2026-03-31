PUNE: Students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on Monday at BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), alleging lack of transparency, restrictive hostel rules and instances of discrimination. The student body submitted a detailed memorandum to the BJMC dean, seeking immediate redressal of multiple grievances. ABVP protests hostel issues at BJ Medical College, seeks immediate reforms

A large number of participants were from the Nursing Institute of BJMC. In the memorandum, ABVP said several academic and administrative rules are frequently changed without prior notice or adequate explanation, leading to confusion among students. It also objected to the collection of money from students for MUHS oral practical examinations, including expenses related to external examiners, conveners and supervisors.

The organisation sought transparency in the utilisation of Student Nurses Association (SNA) funds and demanded the timely conduct of elections. It questioned the rationale behind certain rules, claiming they lack academic or institutional justification.

The memorandum highlighted ambiguity in rules related to makeup duties, attendance and clinical postings, alleging arbitrary changes. It opposed disproportionate penalties, particularly the 1:5 makeup duty rule for absences, and flagged frequent changes in hospital postings and attendance norms without proper communication.

A significant portion of the memorandum focused on hostel-related concerns, especially those affecting women students. ABVP alleged that hostel rules are excessively restrictive and lack a logical basis. Students are reportedly not allowed to order food from outside, and their movement is limited to fixed hours. During vacations, entry and exit are restricted between 7 am and 7 pm, irrespective of travel constraints.

Radheya Bahegavankar, city secretary, ABVP Pune, said, “There have been instances of verbal and mental harassment by on-duty staff, including comments on students’ attire and character, and intrusive questioning about personal matters. We have demanded immediate action against such behaviour.”

The student body also said study halls in girls’ hostels remain closed despite repeated requests. It is alleged that students are restricted from visiting temples and stepping out during public holidays without valid reasons. Concerns were also raised over limited participation in cultural and extracurricular activities, including Spandan and MUHS sports events, with claims that women students are often denied opportunities.

Abhishek Chavan, joint secretary, ABVP Pune, said, “Only select festivals are celebrated on campus and attendance at certain events is made compulsory, with penalties such as additional clinical postings for absence. Students are even asked to submit documents like death certificates to seek permission to visit home during emergencies. The administration must act promptly to ensure a safe, inclusive and supportive environment.”

BJMC dean Dr Eknath Pawar said the memorandum has been received and discussed with students. “Even before the protest, a committee had been appointed to probe the issues. We have received several complaints against the Nursing College principal. The committee’s report is expected in a couple of days, and action will be taken based on its recommendations,” he said.