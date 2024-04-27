 ACB arrests food safety officer for bribery in Kolhapur - Hindustan Times
ACB arrests food safety officer for bribery in Kolhapur

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 28, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The accused Kirti Dhanaji Deshmukh (32) of Tarabai Park, Kolhapur was posted at the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Kolhapur

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested a woman food safety officer (FSO) for allegedly accepting 25,000 as the first instalment of 70,000 bribe from a restaurant owner to avoid legal action on Friday. The officer was caught red-handed by ACB Kolhapur cops at her parking lot, said police.

The bribe amount was later settled to 70,000. Shahupuri Police Station has filed a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused Kirti Dhanaji Deshmukh (32) of Tarabai Park, Kolhapur was posted at the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Kolhapur. The complainant owns a restaurant M/S Samrat Food, Kini village at Hatkanangale tehsil. Deshmukh on March 15 inspected the restaurant and took food samples and later demanded 1,00,000 to avoid action for alleged colour adulteration in food.

The bribe amount was later settled to 70,000. Shahupuri Police Station has filed a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“During the operation, the ACB team searched the house of Deshmukh and discovered 80 tolas of gold ornaments, .50 lakh in cash, and a diamond necklace worth 3.50 lakh. We have seized a luxury car worth 17 lakh. The team is currently conducting search operations at Deshmukh’s house in her native village in Solapur and her relatives’ homes in Pune,” said Sardar Nale, deputy superintendent of police, ACB, Kolhapur.

News / Cities / Pune / ACB arrests food safety officer for bribery in Kolhapur
Follow Us On