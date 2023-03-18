ACB arrests two including politician for demanding 3 lakh bribe in Pune

The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two persons for allegedly demanding ₹3 lakh bribe from an educator, police officials confirmed. The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two persons for allegedly demanding ₹ 3 lakh bribe from an educator, police officials confirmed (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused have been identified as Akshay Marne and Ganesh Jagtap, residents of Saswad in the Pune district.

One of the accused, Jagtap, is said to be the state general secretary of the Maharashtra Youth Congress and a close relative of MLA Sanjay Jagtap, who represents the Purandar legislative assembly in the Pune district.

According to the information provided by ACB, the complainant runs an education institute in Saswad. He intended to file a complaint with the Saswad police station, alleging that an RTI activist was blackmailing him and attempting to extort money.

However, Marne and Jagtap used their clout and attempted to interfere with him filing a complaint. Moreover, the duo demanded ₹3 lakh from the complainant to register his FIR with the Saswad police.

Given the circumstances, the complainant approached the ACB and raised the issue.

Following an initial investigation, ACB teams discovered that Marne had indeed demanded ₹3 lakh from the complainant while police inspector Gholap and other accused Jagtap accompanied him.

Following the confirmation on Friday, an ACB team arrested both of the accused and filed charges against them under sections 7 a and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.